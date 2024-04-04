Suspect in deadly Garland house party shooting captured

A 19-year-old has been arrested for killing a 20-year-old at a Garland house party last month.

Police said Kadarrion Scott of Mesquite opened fire at a home on Captains Place in the early morning hours of March 17.

Kadarrion Scott (Garland PD)

Officers responded to the scene and found Drevon Bowman of Dallas with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

An arrest warrant was issued for Scott in late March. Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information about him.

U.S. Marshals helped take him into custody for murder on Wednesday. Police did not say where he was captured.

Scott is being held at the Garland detention center on a $1 million bond.