Garland police identify suspect in deadly house party shooting

Garland police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old Dallas man earlier this month.

Investigators are asking for help finding Kadarrion Kanard Scott, a 19-year-old from Mesquite, in connection to the shooting.

20-year-old Drevon Bowman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 17.

Garland Police said the shooting happened at a party on Captains Place.

Investigators said there was a "disturbance" at a party, which led to the shooting.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to Scott's arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or contact Garland Crime Stoppers at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org or 972-272-8477.