Plano police arrest nurse over alleged falsified do-not-resuscitate form

A North Texas hospice owner has been arrested on charges she falsified a do-not-resuscitate form.

Pamela Eyambe, 60, is a registered nurse and owns Peaceful Touch Hospice & Palliative Care in Plano. She faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Police said a death investigation involving a Plano resident uncovered a fake DNR form.

Police are now investigating the company to see if there are any other instances of alleged fraud.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Plano Police Department at 972–941-2148.

