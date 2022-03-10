Forest Hill officer indicted for killing stabbing suspect

article

A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted a Forest Hill police officer on a murder charge.

Investigators say Logan Barr grabbed the wrong weapon and shot and killed an armed murder suspect. It happened in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill last June.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Officer Barr may have mistaken his tactical shotgun for a less-lethal bean bag shotgun when he confronted 32-year-old Michael Ross outside a gas station.

Police say Ross had just stabbed a woman to death.

Forest Hill police initially said Ross turned toward officers with a knife, but a DPS investigation and body camera evidence proved that was not the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Two dead after Forest Hill officers shoot armed stabbing suspect

Advertisement

Forest Hill officer charged after fatally shooting stabbing suspect with shotgun instead of less lethal gun