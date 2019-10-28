Suspect arrested in Greenville shooting that left 2 dead, 12 injured

article

A suspect has been arrested for this weekend’s deadly shooting in Hunt County at a homecoming party.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks announced that 23-year-old Brandon Gonzalez, of Greenville, was arrested Monday while he was at work.

Gonzales is charged with capital murder after authorities say he opened fire at a crowded party late Saturday night and killed two people and injured 12 others.

Investigators believe Gonzales was only targeting one person at the party, and it’s unknown why he shot others.

The party was a non-sanctioned Texas A&M-Commerce homecoming party at a facility in Greenville called The Party Venue, with possibly more than 750 people in attendance. One person remains in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the two victims as 23-year-old Kevin Barry Jr. of Dallas and 23-year-old Byron Cravens Jr. of Arlington.

During a vigil in Dallas for the victims Sunday night, gunfire sent the crowd running. No one was hurt, but a news van was hit by bullets. Sheriff Meeks said that gunfire was not connected to the original Greenville shooting.

Gonzales is in the Hunt County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

