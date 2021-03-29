Suspect arrested in deadly PrymeBar Nightclub shooting

article

Dallas police announced they have made an arrest for a nightclub shooting in Northwest Dallas that turned deadly.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted Dallas Police partnered with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force to capture Jonathan-Lacory Rogers. He will be charged with murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say he opened fire inside the crowded PrymeBar Nightclub.

21-year-old Daisy Navarette died and seven others were hurt.

