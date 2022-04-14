Expand / Collapse search

New image released of suspect in Deep Ellum shooting that injured 2

By
Published 
Deep Ellum
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police have released a clearer image of a suspect they're looking for in last weekend's double shooting in Deep Ellum.

Two people were injured in the shooting in the 2800 block of Elm Street.

RELATED: Deep Ellum weekend shooting suspects still sought; police release surveillance video

Police said the shooting started after a disturbance between a group of people early Sunday morning.

Someone pulled a gun and started shooting.

Surveillance video released by DPD shows the crowd starts to scatter. It appears to show there were possibly multiple shooters returning fire near a dark truck as they ran away.

MORE: Deep Ellum shooting captured on video, 2 injured

Two men were seriously injured. Both are expected to survive.

Deep Ellum shooting captured on video

Dallas police are really hoping surveillance video will help them find the person who began shooting outside a nightclub in Deep Ellum.