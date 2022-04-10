Deep Ellum shooting injures 2

article

Two people are hospitalized after being shot in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when police were called to the 2800 block of Elm Street.

Responding officers found two people who had been shot.

They were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting and are trying to identify a suspect who was wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a white Nike swoosh, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to call Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-671-3631 or email orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.

