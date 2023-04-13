Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested for Dallas 7-Eleven shooting that killed nonprofit intern

By
Published 
Updated 8:01AM
Downtown Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Police arrested a man they said shot two people, killing one, at a convenience store in Downtown Dallas.

Donald Moore is charged with murdering 17-year-old Omarian Frazier.

Image 1 of 6

 

The shooting happened inside a 7-Eleven at Griffin Street and Ross Avenue last week.

The victim who survived was critically injured.

Related

Shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
article

Shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Wednesday evening that left one man dead and sent another to a hospital.

Both were interns at Café Momentum, a nonprofit that works to keep young people out of trouble through culinary arts.

Police have not said what led up to the shootings.