Suspect arrested for Dallas 7-Eleven shooting that killed nonprofit intern

Police arrested a man they said shot two people, killing one, at a convenience store in Downtown Dallas.

Donald Moore is charged with murdering 17-year-old Omarian Frazier.

The shooting happened inside a 7-Eleven at Griffin Street and Ross Avenue last week.

The victim who survived was critically injured.

Both were interns at Café Momentum, a nonprofit that works to keep young people out of trouble through culinary arts.

Police have not said what led up to the shootings.