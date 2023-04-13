Suspect arrested for Dallas 7-Eleven shooting that killed nonprofit intern
DALLAS - Police arrested a man they said shot two people, killing one, at a convenience store in Downtown Dallas.
Donald Moore is charged with murdering 17-year-old Omarian Frazier.
The shooting happened inside a 7-Eleven at Griffin Street and Ross Avenue last week.
The victim who survived was critically injured.
Both were interns at Café Momentum, a nonprofit that works to keep young people out of trouble through culinary arts.
Police have not said what led up to the shootings.