Shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Wednesday evening that left one man dead and sent another to a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m., at the convenience store in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said they found two males who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they do not have information about a suspect at this time.