Students protest Fort Worth ISD’s plan to hold virtual graduation

A small group of parents and students protested the Fort Worth Independent School District’s plan for virtual graduation.

Like many other school districts, Fort Worth ISD modified its commencement ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will hold ceremonies online in June.

Students will be allowed to share personalized messages and a picture of themselves in their cap and gown for the virtual ceremony. Family and friends will be able to participate through a specialized online platform.

The students who protested Friday morning said they should be allowed to walk across a stage instead.

“The district isn’t just not letting us graduate, they’re making the decision not to take control of the few things that should in control. The ability to postpone, the ability to find a solution, the ability to problem-solve this situation,” said Collette Steed, a Paschal High School senior.

The superintendent called it disappointing that students will not be able to walk but said the virtual events are the right thing for everyone concerned.

