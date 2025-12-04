North Texas woman sentenced to 10 years after mailing meth

article

The Brief A Gainesville woman, Jennifer York, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. York pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine by using the U.S. Postal Service to mail packages. The case was part of the federal government's ongoing anti-cartel and immigration initiative, Operation Take Back America.



A woman from Gainesville in Cooke County will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after she was caught mailing packages that contained methamphetamine.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, 44-year-old Jennifer York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

On Monday, she was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors said that between January to September 2023, York worked with others to distribute 500 grams of meth.

They reportedly used the U.S. Postal Service to mail packages containing large amounts of meth.

The case was part of Operation Take Back America, the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration and the elimination of drug cartels.

What we don't know:

No mugshot for York was released.