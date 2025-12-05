World Cup 2026: FIFA World Rankings for qualified teams
Teams from around the world are looking to round into form with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away.
From June 11 to July 19, 48 of the world's best soccer teams will compete to win the sport's most prestigious tournament.
FIFA Men's World Ranking
FIFA ranks teams using a points system based on certain international matches.
The most recent rankings were released on November 19. They will be updated on December 18.
42 teams have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 33 of them are ranked in the Top 50.
Spain has topped the rankings since overtaking Argentina in September 2025.
Top 50
*Eliminated from 2026 World Cup qualification
^Competing to qualify for spot in 2026 World Cup
- Spain
- Argentina
- France
- England
- Brazil
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Germany
- Croatia
- Morocco
- Italy^
- Colombia
- USA
- Mexico
- Uruguay
- Switzerland
- Japan
- Senegal
- Iran
- Denmark^
- South Korea
- Ecuador
- Austria
- Turkey^
- Australia
- Canada
- Ukraine^
- Norway
- Panama
- Poland^
- Wales^
- Russia*
- Egypt
- Algeria
- Scotland
- Serbia*
- Nigeria*
- Paraguay
- Tunisia
- Hungary
- Ivory Coast
- Sweden^
- Czechia^
- Slovakia^
- Greece*
- Romania^
- Venezuela*
- Costa Rica*
- Uzbekistan
Ranking of World Cup Qualifiers Outside Top 50
- Qatar (51)
- Saudi Arabia (60)
- South Africa (61)
- Jordan (66)
- Cabo Verde (68)
- Ghana (72)
- Curaçao (82)
- Haiti (84)
- New Zealand (86)
European Playoff
(Courtesy: UEFA)
Four of the remaining six spots in the World Cup will be filled by nations from the European playoffs.
Semi-final games will be held on March 26, 2026.
Winners of those games will advance to the finals on March 31, 2026.
Semifinals
Path A
- Italy vs. Northern Ireland
- Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Path B
- Ukraine vs. Sweden
- Poland vs. Albania
Path C
- Turkey vs. Romania
- Slovakia vs. Kosovo
Path D
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia
- Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland
Finals
Path A
- Winner of Wales-Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Winner of Italy-Northern Ireland
Path B
- Winner of Ukraine-Sweden vs. Winner of Poland-Albania
Path C
- Winner of Slovakia-Kosovo vs. Winner of Turkey-Romania
Path D
- Winner of Czechia-Republic of Ireland vs. Winner of Denmark-North Macedonia
2026 World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs
The final two spots in the World Cup will be determined in the Intercontinental Playoffs.
The two semi-final games will be held on March 26.
The winner of those games will move on to play in the finals on March 31.
All games will be staged in Mexico, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.
Semifinals
Path A
- New Caledonia vs. Jamaica
Path B
- Bolivia vs. Suriname
Finals
Path A
- DR Congo vs. Winner of New Caledonia-Jamaica
Path B
- Iraq vs. Winner of Bolivia-Suriname
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA and UEFA.