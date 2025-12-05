World Cup 2026: FIFA World Rankings for qualified teams

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway in June. 42 of the tournament's 48 teams have been decided. Spain is the top team in the world, according to FIFA's rankings.



Teams from around the world are looking to round into form with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away.

From June 11 to July 19, 48 of the world's best soccer teams will compete to win the sport's most prestigious tournament.

FIFA Men's World Ranking

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: Dani Olmo of Spain scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Spain and Türkiye at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 18, 2025 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago - UEFA/UEF Expand

FIFA ranks teams using a points system based on certain international matches.

The most recent rankings were released on November 19. They will be updated on December 18.

42 teams have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 33 of them are ranked in the Top 50.

Spain has topped the rankings since overtaking Argentina in September 2025.

Top 50

*Eliminated from 2026 World Cup qualification

^Competing to qualify for spot in 2026 World Cup

Spain Argentina France England Brazil Portugal Netherlands Belgium Germany Croatia Morocco Italy^ Colombia USA Mexico Uruguay Switzerland Japan Senegal Iran Denmark^ South Korea Ecuador Austria Turkey^ Australia Canada Ukraine^ Norway Panama Poland^ Wales^ Russia* Egypt Algeria Scotland Serbia* Nigeria* Paraguay Tunisia Hungary Ivory Coast Sweden^ Czechia^ Slovakia^ Greece* Romania^ Venezuela* Costa Rica* Uzbekistan

Ranking of World Cup Qualifiers Outside Top 50

Qatar (51)

Saudi Arabia (60)

South Africa (61)

Jordan (66)

Cabo Verde (68)

Ghana (72)

Curaçao (82)

Haiti (84)

New Zealand (86)

European Playoff

(Courtesy: UEFA)

Four of the remaining six spots in the World Cup will be filled by nations from the European playoffs.

Semi-final games will be held on March 26, 2026.

Winners of those games will advance to the finals on March 31, 2026.

Semifinals

Path A

Italy vs. Northern Ireland

Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Path B

Ukraine vs. Sweden

Poland vs. Albania

Path C

Turkey vs. Romania

Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Path D

Denmark vs. North Macedonia

Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland

Finals

Path A

Winner of Wales-Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Winner of Italy-Northern Ireland

Path B

Winner of Ukraine-Sweden vs. Winner of Poland-Albania

Path C

Winner of Slovakia-Kosovo vs. Winner of Turkey-Romania

Path D

Winner of Czechia-Republic of Ireland vs. Winner of Denmark-North Macedonia

2026 World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs

The final two spots in the World Cup will be determined in the Intercontinental Playoffs.

The two semi-final games will be held on March 26.

The winner of those games will move on to play in the finals on March 31.

All games will be staged in Mexico, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

Semifinals

Path A

New Caledonia vs. Jamaica

Path B

Bolivia vs. Suriname

Finals

Path A

DR Congo vs. Winner of New Caledonia-Jamaica

Path B

Iraq vs. Winner of Bolivia-Suriname