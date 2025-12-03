Lawsuit alleges Celina ISD covered up misconduct by former coach

The Brief Seventeen families filed a new civil lawsuit against Celina ISD and former coach Caleb Elliott, alleging the district failed to stop a "known predator." The lawsuit is the fourth filed against the district since Elliott's October arrest, and attorneys suggest the total number of victims is "close to 40." Attorneys revealed new evidence, including alleged Snapchat transmission of photos/videos of children and a confrontation between Elliott and another coach about his previous misconduct "long before" the arrest.



A group of 17 families has filed a new civil lawsuit against the Celina Independent School District (ISD) and former coach and teacher Caleb Elliott, alleging the district exhibited "conscious indifference" and failed to stop a "known predator" from abusing children.

New Civil Lawsuit Filed

What we know:

The petition, filed in Collin County District Court on December 3, 2025, is the fourth civil action brought against Elliott since his arrest in October on state and federal charges, including sexual performance by a child.

The families in the suit are different than those who have sued in the past.

Attorneys representing the families, State Rep. Mitch Little, Jack Walker, and Quentin Brogdon, accused the Celina Police Department of prematurely concluding its investigation and called for the school district to release the full results of its own internal third-party investigation.

"This is a systemic failure by the school district to stop a known predator from preying on our children," Walker said. "Every red flag in this case was met with a green light."

New Allegations Emerge

Dig deeper:

The attorneys revealed disturbing new details that they said were uncovered through their civil investigation and law enforcement sources:

Shared Images and Video: Subpoenas have reportedly been issued to Snapchat in connection with the transmission of photos and videos of children taken by Elliott to "persons unknown," possibly outside the United States.

Confrontation Before Arrest: The attorneys cited "very good evidence" of a confrontation between Elliott and another coach at Moore Middle School regarding previous attempts by Elliott to record and photograph children in the locker room. This incident, which reportedly has multiple witnesses, happened "long before" the events that led to the criminal charges.

Previous Bans: The attorneys also suggested there is information indicating Elliott may have been banned from the locker room at some point prior to his arrest due to previous misconduct.

"This confrontation happened well before these children were recorded or photographed in the locker room, and we're going to get to the timeline," Little said.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

What they're saying:

The families and their legal team are demanding transparency from Celina ISD, specifically challenging the district’s refusal to release its internal investigation results, which they believe is being shielded by legal privilege.

"I call upon Celina ISD and I call upon the families of Celina ISD to demand the release of their third-party investigation and not hide behind privilege," Little said.

The attorneys further alleged that the Celina athletic department was "siloed and functioning as a fiefdom," operating without sufficient oversight from the school administration.

Brogdon said the district is attempting to deflect blame onto Elliott, comparing the district's credibility to a "carton of sour milk."

"It's like saying we get 30-something free sexual exploitations of children that were preventable, obvious, and predictable with no consequence whatsoever to the district," Brogdon said.

Celina police have stated the investigation remains active, along with state and federal inquiries.

The civil lawsuit, filed under a state law co-authored by Little, seeks to hold the district accountable for what the attorneys allege was "conscious indifference" to the safety of the children.

The attorneys estimate that the scale of the alleged incidents involves "close to 40" victims, and they believe further investigation will likely show more.

"We have a mission and a charter from our families that we represent to get answers, accountability, and to prevent this from happening again," Brogdon concluded.