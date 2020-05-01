Denton County seniors to graduate at Texas Motor Speedway

article

High schools in Denton County will hold their graduation ceremonies in person at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Seniors in the Aubrey, Argyle, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger school districts, as well as from Westlake Academy, will accept their diplomas in a "hands-free" victory lane while observing proper social distancing guidelines.

Family members will be able to park in the TMS infield and watch the ceremony on the speedway's 12-story Big Hoss video board from their vehicles.

Those in high-risk categories for contracting COVID-19 and those in quarantine will also be able to watch the ceremonies online.

“We were glad to be able to provide some ideas to our area superintendents on how in-person graduation ceremonies can continue,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families.”

'"A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times," said Eddie Gossage, the TMS president and general manager.

The individual schools will send out more information about their specific graduation date and time in the coming days.

Advertisement

RELATED:

North Texas graduating seniors adjusting as most school districts move to virtual ceremonies

Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs to hold virtual graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus

Wilmer-Hutchins H.S. seniors reconnect in virtual lunchroom

Ennis High School girls show off their unworn prom dresses