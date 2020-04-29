Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs to hold virtual graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus

Students who attend Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD schools will have to graduate virtually, officials said Wednesday.

The two largest districts in North Texas said all of their high schools will hold online ceremonies in either May or June. Specific dates for campuses will be released in the coming days, officials said.

“It is profoundly disappointing that our seniors will not have the opportunity to celebrate their hard-earned success in person with their peers, their parents, and their teachers, but it is the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” said FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas ISD said, in addition to virtual ceremonies, all of its 8,900 graduates will be sent customized banners to display at their homes showing they are 2020 graduates.

The district said it will ask people in Dallas to come outside and applaud their grads in a “districtwide ovation” on May 21.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases