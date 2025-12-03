World Cup 2026: Which nations can still qualify for the 6 remaining spots?

The Brief Six spots have yet to be claimed in next year's World Cup. Four European nations and two other countries will fill out the field. Finals in two playoff tournaments will be held on March 31.



We know 42 of the 48 nations who will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the tournament's field won't be finalized until March.

Four European teams and two teams from other parts of the world will compete for a chance to play in the tournament.

Here's what you need to know about the two playoffs to decide the final six teams.

Who's in the mix?

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 16: Alessandro Bastoni of Italy (L) and Davide Frattesi of Italy (R) defend against Erling Haaland of Norway (C) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Italyand Norway at San Siro Stadium on November 16, 2025 i

Italy (UEFA)

Northern Ireland (UEFA)

Wales (UEFA)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (UEFA)

Ukraine (UEFA)

Sweden (UEFA)

Poland (UEFA)

Albania (UEFA)

Turkey (UEFA)

Romania (UEFA)

Slovakia (UEFA)

Kosovo (UEFA)

Denmark (UEFA)

North Macedonia (UEFA)

Czechia (UEFA)

Republic of Ireland (UEFA)

Iraq (AFC)

DR Congo (CAF)

Bolivia (CONMEBOL)

New Caledonia (OFC)

Jamaica (CONCACAF)

Suriname (CONCACAF)

European Playoff

The UEFA playoffs in March 2026 will decide four more places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The playoffs will include the 12 group runners-up from the European qualifiers, plus four Nations League group winners who didn’t finish in the top two of their qualifying groups. Those 16 teams will be divided into four paths, each featuring semifinals and a final — all played in single-leg matches.

Semi-final games will be held on March 26, 2026.

Winners of those games will advance to the finals on March 31, 2026.

Semifinals

Path A

Italy vs. Northern Ireland

Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Path B

Ukraine vs. Sweden

Poland vs. Albania

Path C

Turkey vs. Romania

Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Path D

Denmark vs. North Macedonia

Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland

Finals

Path A

Winner of Wales-Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Winner of Italy-Northern Ireland

Path B

Winner of Ukraine-Sweden vs. Winner of Poland-Albania

Path C

Winner of Slovakia-Kosovo vs. Winner of Turkey-Romania

Path D

Winner of Czechia-Republic of Ireland vs. Winner of Denmark-North Macedonia

2026 World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs

Beyond UEFA’s playoffs, FIFA will run a six-team intercontinental playoff to decide the final two World Cup berths. The field includes:

One team from each confederation: AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, OFC

Two teams from CONCACAF (as the host confederation for 2026)

The two highest-ranked teams are seeded into the "finals." The other four play single-match first-round games; those two winners face the seeds, and the two match winners qualify for the World Cup. It’s staged in North America as a tournament-style test event ahead of 2026.

The two semi-final games will be held on March 26, 2026.

The winner of those games will move on to play in the finals on March 31, 2026.

All games will be staged in Mexico, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

Semifinals

Path A

New Caledonia vs. Jamaica

Path B

Bolivia vs. Suriname

Finals

Path A

DR Congo vs. Winner of New Caledonia-Jamaica

Path B

Iraq vs. Winner of Bolivia-Suriname