Controversial drug ivermectin now available without prescription in Texas

As of Thursday, the controversial medication ivermectin is now legal to be sold over-the-counter in Texas without a prescription.

Easier access to the drug, most commonly used as an antiparasitic, has Texas medical professionals worried about the dangers of unchecked use and harmful side effects.

Ivermectin access in Texas

House Bill 25, written by Joanne Schofner (R-Nacogdoches), was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott at the end of August. Abbott had made it one of his priorities for the special sessions, saying, "Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin."

The bill went into effect Thursday, Dec. 4, making the drug available at pharmacies and drug stores without requiring a prescription.

What is ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a drug authorized by the FDA as a treatment for parasites. There has been interest in using the medication to treat or prevent COVID-19, though the FDA has not approved it for that purpose.

Since ivermectin is widely used in veterinary medicine for the use of its antiparasitic qualities, some people have reported getting it from farm suppliers, or on Amazon, where it's available for purchase with a prescription.

Is ivermectin dangerous?

Dr. Alex Perez, a specialist with the Texas Center for Infectious Disease, spoke with FOX Local in August. Perez said the drug is good for human use for things like scabies or head lice, but could be dangerous if used without guidance from a professional.

Perez cautioned the drug should not be taken without considering a person's medical history and other medications they may be taking. According to the doctor, ivermectin could cause encephalopathy, dizziness or liver issues if used incorrectly.

Perez also noted there is "no evidence whatsoever" that ivermectin is effective against COVID.

While the FDA has not approved it for COVID-19 specifically, they say prescriptions come down to the discretion of the healthcare provider:

"From the FDA’s perspective, with few exceptions, health care professionals may choose to prescribe or use an approved human drug for an unapproved use when they judge that the unapproved use is medically appropriate for an individual patient. If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy."

The FDA notes that ivermectin is dangerous at large doses.

COVID-19 vaccine limitation

The bill's passage came around the same time as the federal government issued new recommendations to limit COVID-19 vaccine access.

The new FDA recommendations would restrict access to adults 65 and over, kids and adults with at least one underlying complication, and end COVID requirements for all healthy children.

At a Make America Healthy Again bill signing in August with Abbott, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called HB 25 a good bill, noting that President Donald Trump was in favor of ivermectin use in his first administration.