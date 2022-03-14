State trooper fires shots at suspect in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - A traffic stop in Mesquite ended with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper firing shots at a suspect.
It happened Sunday evening near a motel at Highway 80 and Big Town Boulevard.
The trooper tried to make a traffic stop and the situation escalated. He reportedly fired his weapon, but no one was hit.
The driver took off and still has not been arrested.
