State trooper fires shots at suspect in Mesquite

article

A traffic stop in Mesquite ended with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper firing shots at a suspect.

It happened Sunday evening near a motel at Highway 80 and Big Town Boulevard.

The trooper tried to make a traffic stop and the situation escalated. He reportedly fired his weapon, but no one was hit.

The driver took off and still has not been arrested.

READ MORE:

Trial set to consider approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

SMU graduate killed while working as journalist in Ukraine

Advertisement

Suspect in custody after shootout with Dallas officers