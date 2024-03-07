State of the Union: North Texans attending Thursday night's address

President Joe Biden will deliver the 2024 State of the Union on Thursday night and North Texans will be in attendance.

Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. Central time.

Kate Cox: Dallas Mother Denied Abortion

Kate Cox

Kate Cox from Dallas will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, sued Texas over its abortion ban after doctors told her she had a non-viable pregnancy.

Tests confirmed that the baby she was carrying had a condition called trisomy 18, an extra chromosome that made it likely the baby would die in utero or shortly after birth.

In court filings, Cox said that delivering the baby at full term would endanger any future pregnancies.

She ended up getting an abortion in another state.

The Texas Supreme Court denied Cox's request for an abortion after she received the procedure.

Carla Gates: Wife of U.S. Postal Service Worker Who Died in Heat

Carla Gates will attend the State of the Union as a guest of Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Gates' husband, Eugene Gates, collapsed while delivering mail in extreme heat in Dallas.

The 66-year-old died in June, when heat index values soared above 110 degrees.

An autopsy confirmed excessive heat played a role in Gates' death. It also showed heart disease played a role.

Gates worked for the USPS Lakewood branch in Dallas.

He worked for the Postal Service for nearly 40 years.

Crockett has pushed for legislation for safer working conditions for USPS workers.

Priscilla Martinez: Wife of Forney rancher allegedly killed by neighbor

Priscilla Martinez from Forney will attend the State of the Union as the guest of U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.

35-year-old Aaron Martinez was allegedly killed by his neighbor, Trevor McEuen. Court documents say that while in custody McEuen admitted to deputies that he was the person who shot and killed Martinez.

Martinez was found shot in his truck on May 1, 2023.

Family members said he was hit 17 times.

Investigators have not released an official motive in the killing, but Martinez's father, Salvador Martinez, said the two neighbors did not get along.

"Last year, Aaron Martinez was murdered in cold blood by a man who was trying to drive Hispanic families out of North Texas," said Rep. Castro.

Castro says Martinez's murder is proof of growing anti-Latino hate in the country.