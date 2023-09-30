Expand / Collapse search

Autopsy confirms excessive heat played a role in death of Dallas postal worker

Lakewood
DALLAS - An autopsy report has confirmed excessive heat played a role in the death of a Dallas postal worker over the summer.

Eugene Gates collapsed while on his route back on June 20.

Heat index values on that day were over 110 degrees, paired with record humidity.

His death started a congressional investigation into working conditions at the U.S. Postal Service.

Democratic Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett said they are hoping for changes, and quickly, with more dangerously hot weather ahead this summer.

Workers’ hours were shifted earlier in the day to when it is cooler.

The autopsy also said heart disease played a part in his death.