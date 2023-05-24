Forney murder suspect's push to reduce $2 million bond rejected by judge

The bond for Trevor McEuen, who is accused of murdering his neighbor in Forney earlier this month, will not be reduced.

A judge in Kaufman County court made the decision to keep McEuen's bond at $2 million during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

McEuen is in the Kaufman County jail after allegedly shooting his neighbor, 35-year-old Aaron Martinez on May 1. Martinez's family members said he was hit 17 times.

McEuen was ordered to be held on a $2 million bond, which his lawyer called "excessive" in court documents.

More than a dozen of Martinez's family members and supporters were in court on Wednesday morning and some celebrated the judge's decision not to reduce the bond amount.

McEuen himself did not attend the hearing, but his father was there to discuss the family's ability to pay the bond.

Investigators have not released an official motive in the killing, but Martinez's father, Salvador Martinez, said the two neighbors did not get along.

A search warrant revealed, "There were numerous previous calls related to Trevor [McEuen] and [Aaron]."

At Wednesday's court hearing, prosecutors talked about the rift between the two including prior calls to police.

Prosecutors argued McEuen planned the execution-style killing and had an attachment on his gun that caught bullet casings. They said he shot Martinez in the forehead after shooting him several times in the back.

An investigator who took the stand on Wednesday said that after the shooting, McEuen stole some of Martinez's property.

McEuen was arrested after a SWAT standoff. He reportedly confessed to the shooting after being taken into custody.

The charge against McEuen could be upgraded to capital murder.

Martinez leaves behind a wife and two children.