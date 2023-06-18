North Texans dealing with high temperatures as Excessive Heat Warning issued

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the Metroplex, meaning it is extremely hot outside.

The heat will likely affect us for several days.

MedStar said they responded to nine heat related emergencies this weekend. That included heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For those who are going to be in the excessive heat, it’s important to know the symptoms.

MedStar said people suffering from heat exhaustion will start profusely sweating and feel dizzy or nauseous.

This is when people will want to get inside with AC and start to re-hydrate.

MedStar said if heat exhaustion goes untreated, it can turn into heat stroke.

The body loses the ability to sweat and regulate body temperature.

That’s when people will need to call 911.

MedStar said over the last few weeks, the patients they’ve seen are people who work outside, like landscapers or construction workers, elderly people, and people who just moved to the area.

"We see the biggest spike in heat related illness in the beginning of summer because, again, folks who have moved here from other parts of the country who aren’t used it and experience those symptoms," said Matt Zavadsky, with Medstar. "And then Texans who say, ‘Hey, it’s the beginning of the year, it won’t be that bad.’"

Children are also susceptible to heat related illness.

MedStar wants to remind parents to watch kids closely if they’re outside, even for a short period of time, and never leave a child in a hot car.

In a vehicle, MedStar said the temperature increases by 10 degrees every minute.