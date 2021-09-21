State Fair of Texas to reopen this week with COVID-19 protocols in place

The State Fair of Texas will soon reopen its gates after a year off because of the pandemic.

But with COVID-19 still a concern, visitors will have to follow some new rules and may notice some changes.

"The current environment definitely presents some challenges for our 135-year tradition. But we’re excited three days from now we’ll be opening the gates for the State Fair of Texas this year," said Karissa Condoianis, a spokeswoman for the State Fair of Texas.

Masks are going to be required indoors and highly encouraged outdoors in crowded areas. They will be available at the front gate and at various booths around the fair.

"We ask that everyone bring a face mask. You will be asked at the gate if you have one because we going to follow the Dallas County mandate which is currently in place to require masks in indoor facilities," Condoianis said. "Please bring that mask so that you know when you enter those buildings you need to put that on. If you are in really congested areas, you may want to put it on as well to protect yourself and others."

There will be about 500 hand sanitizer stations across Fair Park and all vendors will be required to have hand sanitizer at their booths.

Some popular attractions like the petting zoo will be in a new location to allow for more social distancing.

"We’ve moved some events around, so make sure you look at the map to find those things and traditions that you know and love at the fair," Condoianis said.

And there will be more promotions this year to encourage people to visit during the week rather than on the weekend.

For example, admission to the fair on Wednesdays is only $5 with five canned food items that can be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

"Historically attendance is higher on the weekends so we’ve come out with a more dynamic pricing model that will shift people to the weekdays. It’s more affordable to come to the fair on the weekdays just to help with that social distancing and spread people out but also to give everybody an opportunity," Condoianis said.

For a complete list of deals and promotions, visit bigtex.com/buy-tickets/discounts/.

The fair opens Friday and runs through Oct. 17.

