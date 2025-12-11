Former Mesquite teacher, coach arrested, accused of child grooming at Christian center

article

The Brief A 32-year-old Crandall man and former teacher/coach in Mesquite schools was arrested last week on a child grooming charge. The suspect, identified as Matthan Lough, was previously a coach at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy and a club volleyball coach in the Mesquite area. The Mesquite Police Department has not yet released specific details about the alleged offense, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 32-year-old Crandall man who previously worked as a teacher and coach in Mesquite schools was arrested last week on a child grooming charge, the Mesquite Police Department announced Thursday.

Matthan Lough was taken into custody by Mesquite Police Department investigators after an arrest warrant was obtained for the offense of child grooming. He is no longer booked in the jail.

Accused of child grooming at Christian center

The backstory:

The investigation began Oct. 2, 2025, when police received a report of a possible child grooming case at the Christian Center of Mesquite, located in the 4400 Block of E. Cartwright Rd. Police did not immediately release details about the alleged offense.

During the subsequent investigation, authorities discovered Lough's previous access to children through his employment history in the Mesquite area. Lough had been employed as a teacher and coach at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy in Mesquite, Texas. Additionally, he served as a club volleyball coach for a team based out of Mesquite.

What you can do:

The Mesquite Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding any other offenses involving Lough to contact them at 972-216-6701.

This is a developing story.