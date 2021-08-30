Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls, The Armadillo win 2021's Big Tex Choice Awards

The State Fair of Texas named the winners of the best new foods this year.

The winner of the Big Tex Choice award for sweet foods went to The Armadillo.

It’s a semi-frozen cookie butter ice cream sandwich in the shape of an armadillo that’s been deep fried and dusted with buttery sugar. The taste is velvety, creamy and delightful, according to the creator.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines at State Fair of Texas to come with free food and ride coupons

The Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls won the most creative and the best taste for the savory dishes.

According to the creator, the savory treat uses a family recipe that has been handed down for four generations and represents the true essence of New Orleans.

The balls are loaded with chicken, shrimp, crab meat and andouille sausage, rolled in a saltine cracker and breadcrumb batter and then deep fried. They’re served with a side of gumbo roux sauce, fried okra, saltine crackers and hot sauce.

RELATED: Deep Fried I-35, brisket brittle among 2021's Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

The winners were chosen from a selection of 10 finalists that also included Crispy Crazy Corn, Deep Fried I-35, Lucky Duck Dumplings and Pork Shots on the savory side.

The finalists for the sweet category also included Brisket Brittle, Deep Fried Halloween, Coffee Crunch Cake and Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake.

The State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Sept. 24.

Masks will be required for most people, but proof of vaccination is not.

Advertisement

RELATED: State Fair of Texas announces mask mandate for crowded spaces and indoors