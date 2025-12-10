McKinney mother knew child was being abused before death, affidavit alleges

article

A McKinney woman now charged with capital murder had knowledge that her young child was being repeatedly injured by her boyfriend but failed to remove the child or seek medical attention, according to a newly released arrest warrant affidavit.

Chelsea Rene Berg, 31, was formally charged with capital murder on Dec. 8, 2025, after her child, three-year-old Dawson Zamora, succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 7, 2025. She had previously been arrested in October 2025 on a charge of injury to a child.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit sworn by McKinney Police Detective Michelle Read, the investigation began on Oct. 14, 2025, when the child was brought unresponsive to the Medical City McKinney emergency room by Christopher Alexander. Medical staff immediately expressed concern over apparent physical injuries in various stages of healing, suggesting intentional trauma or abuse.

Alexander, identified as Berg's boyfriend, was heard by witnesses making agitated statements on the phone with Berg, indicating he "had to get rough with the child" and struck the child in the stomach while attempting to wake him up. Alexander was arrested that evening for injury to a child.

Berg was initially interviewed on Oct. 14, 2025, and told detectives she trusted Christopher to watch her child and had not seen anything alarming. However, detectives later discovered evidence, including content from electronic devices, showing that Berg knew the child was continuously getting hurt by Alexander, observed numerous injuries over the preceding months, and knew the dangers Alexander presented.

Berg was arrested on Oct. 15, 2025, for injury to a child.

The affidavit states that evidence suggests both Berg and Alexander knew the child's health was rapidly declining but consciously failed to seek treatment, fearing a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation. Conversations between the pair allegedly demonstrated that all the child’s injuries occurred while he was alone with Alexander.

The capital murder affidavit alleges Berg intentionally and knowingly caused the death of the child by leaving him in the care and custody of Alexander, whom she knew caused physical injury to her son, resulting in the child's rapid decline and eventual death.

Berg was booked into the Collin County Jail on Monday. Alexander, 30, was arrested in October. They are both charged with capital murder.

Dawson Zamora

The following information may be graphic for some readers.

What we know:

The court documents for the arrest of 30-year-old Christopher Thomas Alexander said he brought 3-year-old Dawson Cain Zamora to the hospital after he heard a "thud." But the hospital staff said the injuries were inconsistent with Alexander's explanation and notified police.

Hospital staff reported Dawson's injuries included severe brain trauma, including bleeding in the brain, bruising in various states of healing over his entire body, wounds to his chest and stomach, and anal trauma.

Dawson Zamora, 3 (Source: Family)

Detectives interviewed the child's mother, 30-year-old Chelsea Rene Berg. She told police she left Dawson with Alexander on Oct. 14 around 7:20 a.m.

She said she received a text from Alexander about Dawson eating lunch. Then after lunch, Berg said Alexander called her in a panic and said he was taking Dawson to the hospital.

When Berg arrived at the hospital, Alexander told her he was in another room when he heard a thud and found Dawson. Berg said Alexander did not provide any other explanation for what happened.

Chelsea Rene Berg, 30 and Christopher Thomas Alexander, 30 (Source: Collin County Jail)

Alexander got an attorney at the hospital and refused to speak with police, according to his arrest affidavit.

Berg was shown photos of Dawson's injuries, and she was adamant he did not have those injuries when she left for work and left him in Alexander's care.

Timeline:

A warrant for Alexander's arrest was issued on Oct. 14.

Both he and Berg were arrested on Oct. 16.

Christopher Alexander, 30, remains in the Collin County Jail where he has been held since his arrest in October. According to the Collin County Jail roster, Alexander's charges are listed as capital murder, stalking and tampering with physical evidence.

Berg was charged with injury to a child. She bonded out of jail the same day she was booked, according to jail records. Her bond was set at $100,000. Following the child's death, she was taken into custody on Dec. 8, on the upgraded charge of capital murder.