Man charged with capital murder after Arlington shooting death of pregnant woman

Arlington police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting last month along Interstate 20 that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Arrest made after pregnant woman shot, killed

The Arlington Police Department announced Thursday that Malik Miner, of Midlothian, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Miner faces a charge of Capital Murder along with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Deadly Conduct.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on November 12, 2025, at 7:41 p.m. A 28-year-old man called 911 to report that he and his girlfriend had been shot while traveling westbound on I-20 near Bowman Springs Road. The man pulled into a parking lot in the 4900 block of Little Road, where first responders met the victims.

The man’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Bre’Asia Johnson, was found unresponsive in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Detectives later confirmed she was pregnant.

The 28-year-old male driver was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been released. Two children were in the backseat of the vehicle during the shooting; they were taken to a hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured. A second, uninvolved vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

Targeted Attack

What we know:

Arlington detectives determined the shooting was targeted and not the result of road rage.

The investigation revealed that Miner was previously in a romantic relationship with Johnson and was feuding with her current boyfriend, the 28-year-old man.

Police say cell phone location records, recovered during a search warrant of Miner’s home, played a crucial role. The records allegedly placed Miner at the crime scene and showed his movements were nearly identical to Johnson’s in the minutes leading up to the shooting, suggesting he followed the victims' vehicle.

Miner declined to speak with investigators following his arrest.

Miner is currently being held at the Arlington city jail. According to the jail roster booking sheet, he is facing charges of capital murder of multiple persons, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of deadly conduct.