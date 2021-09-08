Only Dallas County residents will get $20 State Fair of Texas COVID-19 vaccine incentive

article

The State Fair of Texas will still offer vaccines to anyone at the fair but now only some people will get freebies.

Last month, the Dallas County Health Department announced it would set up a vaccination site near Big Tex and offer $20 in fair coupons as an incentive for people to get the shot.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines at State Fair of Texas to come with free food and ride coupons

The coupons can be redeemed on rides, corny dogs or any other fried delicacies the fair has to offer.

But because funds are limited, county commissioners decided to only offer the promotion to people who live in Dallas County.

The total cost okayed by commissioners is about $250,000.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available at the fair. People who are eligible for a second dose need to bring their vaccination card.

The State Fair of Texas starts on Sept. 24.

Advertisement

RELATED: State Fair of Texas announces mask mandate for crowded spaces and indoors