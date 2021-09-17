Maskless Big Tex returns to his spot at State Fair of Texas

The 55-foot-tall official greeter and icon of the State Fair of Texas was lifted into place Friday morning.

Many people are looking forward to this year’s fair since it was basically canceled because of the pandemic last year.

MORE: State Fair of Texas News

Fairgoers were only allowed to drive through the fair grounds to pick up fair foods and take a picture with Big Tex, who was wearing a face mask.

Big Tex is dressed as usual this year with his gigantic cowboy boots, classic red and blue Dickies shirt and a Shiner belt buckle.

He isn't wearing a face mask.

"After being fully vaccinated from COVID-19 in the offseason, the iconic cowboy will welcome folks back to the State Fair of Texas from a safe social distance of 55 feet," the State Fair of Texas said in a news release.

The 2021 State Fair of Texas opens next Friday and runs through Oct. 17.

Guests will be asked to wear a face mask while indoors or in crowded areas where social distancing is not possible.

Advertisement

RELATED: State Fair of Texas announces mask mandate for crowded spaces and indoors