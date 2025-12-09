McKinney mother charged with capital murder after death of toddler

article

The Brief A three-year-old McKinney boy, Dawson Zamora, has died months after suffering severe injuries in October. The child's mother, 30-year-old Chelsea Berg, was re-arrested and charged with capital murder following the death. Her boyfriend, Christopher Alexander, remains jailed on the original charges of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.



The three-year-old McKinney boy who suffered severe injuries in October has died, leading prosecutors to upgrade the charge against his mother, Chelsea Berg, to capital murder.

The child, Dawson Zamora, died on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, the date of his father’s birthday, according to a wrenching social media post by the father announcing the tragic news.

Dawson Zamora, 3 (Source: Family)

"My son Dawson has passed away," said Dahrian Zamora. "He held on to spend one last birthday with me and refused to go until then."

Following the child's death, Berg, 30, was taken into custody on the upgraded charge of capital murder. Dahrian Zamora stated the charge was brought "due to her lack of effort in protecting our children," suggesting her alleged failure to intervene contributed to the death. He also said a six-page arrest affidavit detailing the evidence would soon become public.

Chelsea Rene Berg, 30 and Christopher Thomas Alexander, 30 (Source: Collin County Jail)

Berg’s boyfriend, Christopher Alexander, 30, remains in the Collin County Jail where he has been held since his arrest in October. According to the Collin County Jail roster, Alexander's charges have not yet been upgraded, and he continues to face charges of Injury to a Child and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The couple was originally arrested after Alexander took the child to a hospital on Oct. 14, 2025, where staff noted the boy’s severe brain trauma and extensive bruising; injuries deemed inconsistent with Alexander's explanation that the child may have fallen off a bed.

Initial affidavits revealed text messages between Berg and Alexander dating back weeks that showed Berg was aware of previous injuries, once warning Alexander that he was "quite literally a threat to my son."

Capital Murder is the highest offense in Texas, carrying a potential sentence of death or life in prison without parole.