State Fair of Texas opens with new attractions for 2022

State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Big Tex is ready to say "Howdy, folks!" for another year.

The State Fair of Texas opens Friday morning for its 24-day run. The opening day parade will be at noon inside the fair grounds.

Along with traditional favorites like fried foods, midway rides and free concerts, there are some new exhibits and new events.

State Fair of Texas exhibits are always free

This year's State Fair of Texas includes an exhibit for all the MFFLs. The 'Mavs Vault' at the Hall of State includes artifacts from the Mavs 42 year history including the NBA Finals trophy and the championship banner that hangs at the AAC.

The Mavs Vault in the Hall of State looks at the history of the Dallas Mavericks. It includes interactive features and never-before-seen historical artifacts for basketball fans.

The African American Musuem will display an exhibit that contains photos, objects and documents related to Freedman's Town. The area is that now known as Uptown was once home to a community of freed slaves.

Ever wondered why the American flag has thirteen stripes alternating red and white with stars on a blue field? The Stars and Strips Forever exhibit in the Continental DAR House celebrates the 245th anniversary of the June 14, 1777 Flag Resolution and features flags designs throughout the years.

A brand new New Orleans-style parade will roll through the State Fair of Texas at noon on opening day. The spectacular floats will also wander through the fairgrounds nightly.

There’s also a new New Orleans-style nightly parade with colorful floats, life-sized puppets and animated characters in costumes.

The Oontz Kids DJ Dance Party is a new pumped up party for kids. It's conveniently located near the Children's Aquarium and shade trees so parents can rest while their children dance.

Allez-Oops with Rob and Miss Jane is a new show that showcases a married duo fun and entertaining circus stunts.

Each year there are new shows and exhibits at the State Fair of Texas. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a first look at a new husband and wife team known for rapid-fire circus stunts.

Some fair favorites like Mighty Mike, the Country Round-Up animatronic show, Fiestas de Marionetas puppet show, All-Star Stunt Dog Show, bird show and pig races are also returning.

Admission on opening day is only $10 for visitors who bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.

