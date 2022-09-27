State Fair of Texas discounts and deals for 2022

Big fun at the State Fair of Texas doesn’t have to come at a big price.

The easiest way to save cash is to visit the fair during the week. Monday through Thursday one-day admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors.

That’s compared to $25 for adults and $18 for kids and seniors on the weekends.

MORE: State Fair of Texas News

Want a great deal on opening day? Bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and get $10 off admission at the gate.

You can also sign up to be a Big Tex Insider at bigtex.com and get a promo code to take $10 off admission when you buy your tickets online on Dr. Pepper Value Days – every Tuesday and Thursday.

Each Wednesday at the fair you can "Feed the Need" at the North Texas Food Bank by bringing five cans of food to donate. You’ll get in for just $5.

Each Thursday is Senior Day. Those 60 and older get in for $5.

And any night of the week, visitors can get in after 5 p.m. for just $5 thanks to Oncor.

Check the tray liners at your local McDonald’s. There are free coupons worth up to $7.

Veterans, active service members and first responders get $5 off on weekdays and $7 on weekends with a valid ID or badge.

Once you’re inside the fair, you can save money on food and rides.

Tuesdays are thrilling thanks to discounted ride prices and Thursdays are thrifty because participating food venders reduce their prices or offer mini versions for less.

And remember, the shows at the fair are all free.

For more deals and discounts, visit bigtex.com/save-big-at-the-2022-state-fair-of-texas/.