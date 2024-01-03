Several North Texans lined up at Target stores as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on a product that is blowing up online.

People were waiting outside for a chance to get their hands on an exclusive Starbucks pink Stanley quencher vacuum stainless steel tumbler, available only in Target stores.

The special cups were first released last May and there was another release in November.

Wednesday's drop featured a special pink winter edition of the popular cup that is popular on TikTok.

The cup is called the "Galentine's Day" collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Crissy Reed)

Crissy Reed waiting outside the Cedar Hill Target for a chance to get one of the tumblers for herself and her daughter.

The store said only one purchase was allowed to be made per household and even checked ID's to make sure no one was double-dipping.

"My daughter and I got it. I love it! So it was a must," she told FOX 4.

Managers at the Cedar Hill location said they only had 38 of the tumblers that they sold out very quickly.

Related article

FOX 4 visited three Target locations on Wednesday morning and all three said the cups had completely sold out.

The popular cups sold for $49.95 at Target stores. FOX 4 spotted some of the cups on eBay for $140-$220.