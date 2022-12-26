Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field

There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field on Monday morning.

Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position.

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines canceled 20 percent of its flights from Love Field.



The two days before that, Friday and Saturday, Southwest canceled around 30 percent of its flights.

FOX 4 cameras spotted people spending the night in the terminal, and luggage piling up.

The line at the ticketing counter is growing with hopeful fliers trying to rebook their flights.

FOX 4 spoke to one woman who is trying to get back to Southern California after taking a trip to Florida.

She was about to board an already delayed flight at 11 p.m.

"Suddenly people started saying the flight was canceled. The flight was canceled and people were like, I honestly was worried about a riot, I was worried because iIsaw about six or seven different people crying. I mean I'm trying to get home to my kids for Christmas," Priscilla Wright said.

Edmond Kincaid and his two children slept in the terminal last night trying to catch a flight home to San Antonio. Now he's giving up.

"I've got to go get a rental car. They're not going to give me any money. They are just going to give me a refund because they're not any flights going there," Kincaid said.

Flight tracking website FlightAware says as of 7:15 a.m. there are 75 flights canceled in and out of Love Field with 41 delays.

Over the last two days Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has canceled more flights that any other airline in the country.