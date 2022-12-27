Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue; USDOT to examine airline's role in holiday travel nightmare

The U.S. Department of Transportation will soon investigate what is now a travel nightmare for many people who tried to fly on Southwest Airlines over the Christmas holiday.

Even as the country thaws out and the weather improves, the Dallas-based airline grounded about 70% of its flights Monday. According to FlightAware.com, the airline has already canceled 62% of its flights for Tuesday.

The line at Dallas Love Field’s Southwest ticket counter was a bit shorter Tuesday morning but growing.

Many of the passengers said they were trying to rebook flights that had been canceled. But with so many flights scrubbed, that may be difficult.

For the immense problems over the past few days, Southwest Airlines issued what it calls a heartfelt apology.

Southwest put out a statement that said it will "work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our employees."

"We recognized we’re falling short," the Southwest statement said.

The airline has cited the extreme weather across much of the country for the cancellations. But Southwest also ran into a significant staffing problem and issues with notifying customers and employees about the flight changes.

FOX 4 spoke to one family whose flight from San Diego to Dallas was canceled. They were planning to make the 19-hour drive on Monday and talked about their conversations with Southwest employees.

"The biggest thing is they were actually apologizing to us for how bad operationally things were going because this wasn’t just weather," said Tara Hooper.

"They were all very confused on their hours, so they said they were some system glitch with their hours," her travel companion said.

Lyn Montgomery, the president of the union that represents Southwest flight attendants, said the company’s outdated system for responding to weather problems caused a ripple effect, one that didn’t seem to affect other major airlines.

"It’s an archaic way of having to call thousands of crew members at one time via the telephone that is what needs to be modernized in our system," Montgomery said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation put out a tweet saying it is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays.

The government agency said it will examine whether the cancelations were controllable.