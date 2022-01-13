Southlake COVID-19 testing site closes due to backlog

article

A COVID-19 testing site in Southlake in Tarrant County is now closed because it cannot keep up with the demand for results.

The site was run by a contractor in the city’s Bicentennial Park.

But after 1,000 people showed up and were tested over the weekend, things broke down.

Southlake DPS officials said the company could not deliver results as quickly as promised.

Residents complained that it had been days since their test, and they hadn’t received results.

"Those who have been tested, we have been working with the contractor to get results out as promptly as possible," Southlake DPS said.

There’s no word on if or when the site will reopen.

