Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title on Saturday

You can celebrate the South Oak Cliff football team's second-consecutive 5A Division II state title in style on Saturday morning.

The Next Generation Action Network is hosting a parade for the Golden Bears.

The team and head coach Jason Todd will be a part of the parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will start at the For Oak Cliff building on East Ledbetter Drive and go to South Oak Cliff High School on South Marsalis Avenue.

Once at the school, there will be a program that will take place on the SOC football field and move on to Renaissance Park and will feature speakers, live entertainment and more.

NGAN is asking people to avoid intersections from Ledbetter Drive and Marsalis Avenue to Overton Road and Garza Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade was originally postponed due to the arctic blast that dropped wind chills below freezing in December.

South Oak Cliff beat Port Neches-Groves 34-24 on Dec. 16 to become the first Dallas ISD football team to cement a UIL state title in back-to-back seasons.