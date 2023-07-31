Large grass fire damages bridge in South Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A large grass fire that ignited in South Dallas Sunday is mostly under control.

It broke out around 5 p.m. near Botham Jean Boulevard and Interstate 45.

People reported seeing smoke from miles away.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews found several spots where railroad tracks cross the Trinity River.

All train activity in the area was shut down and several streets were closed.

Firefighters said the Trinity River bridge will need repairs before trains can cross again.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.