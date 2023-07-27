Wildfire destroys 5 homes in Hill County

Firefighters are making some progress in battling a large wildfire that destroyed five homes in Hill County, about 50 miles south of Fort Worth.

The fire is burning along FM 933 south of the town of Blum.

The road is currently closed and all drivers that approach are being turned away. The idea is to keep people out of the fire zone.

Voluntary evacuations are also in place in Blum.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire has burned about 250 acres and is only about 20% contained. But its crews are making progress.

Firefighters are making structure protection one of their top priorities as they battle the flames.

Five homes have been destroyed, and the goal now is to keep that number from climbing any higher.

The sometimes-arduous task of building containment lines in remote, rugged terrain is continuing. They are gradually being expanded around the flames.

Meanwhile, a wildfire is still burning in Parker County, west of Fort Worth.

The forest service said the Pipeline Fire along Highway 180 west of Weatherford has burned just over 350 acres. It is now about 75% contained.

All of North Texas is experiencing a stretch of hot and dry weather.

Many counties including Hill and Parker counties are under a burn ban because of the dry conditions.