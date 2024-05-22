Soldier from North Texas killed in homicide near Fort Campbell

Police are looking for the person who killed a soldier from North Texas.

Private First-Class Katia Duenas-Aguilar’s body was found Saturday in her home near Fort Campbell, which straddles the Tennessee and Kentucky state lines.

Police have ruled her death a homicide, but they don’t know who killed her.

Featured article

Neither police nor the U.S. Army have released much information about her death. They have not said if any other soldiers are suspected in the case.

"We are stunned by the death of Pfc. Duenas-Aguilar," said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. "In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate with Army and local investigative authorities on this matter."

The 23-year-old Mesquite native joined the Army in 2018. She was stationed at Fort Campbell in 2019 after finishing basic training.

During her time in the Army Duenas-Aguilar received two Army Achievment medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.