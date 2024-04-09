'Total Eclipse of the Heart' streams increased 1,425% in Dallas on Monday, Spotify says
DALLAS - Many people got into the spirit of Monday's total solar eclipse and added a soundtrack to the historic event.
Spotify says searches for "eclipse" went up 7,660% on Monday and the streaming service's solar eclipse playlist was the most played in the United States.
Some space-themed songs saw a significant increase in plays on Monday.
Bonnie Tyler's ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ saw a 635% increase in streams compared to the previous Monday, according to Spotify.
Those numbers were even higher along the path of totality.
In Dallas, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ streams were up 1,425%, but that wasn't even the largest spike in the city.
UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Bonnie Tyler (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
That title belonged to ‘Eclipse’ by Pink Floyd, which saw 4,515% more plays than usual.
Dallas Largest Increase in Streams on April 8
- "Eclipse" by Pink Floyd, +4,515%
- "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler, +1,425%
- "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden, +390%
- "Ain’t No Sunshine" by Bill Withers, +235%
- "Here Comes The Sun" by The Beatles, +195%
- "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival, +185%
Largest Increase in Plays Nationwide on April 8
- "Moondance" by Van Morrison, +2,300%
- "Here Comes The Sun" by The Beatles, +2,140%
- "Face the Sun" by James Blunt, +2,100%
- "Space Oddity" by David Bowie, +2,000%
- "Darkness and Light" by John Legend and Brittany Howard, +1,790%
- "Eclipse" by Pink Floyd, + 1,155%
- "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden, +1,470%
- "Blinded By The Light" by Bruce Springsteen, +1,600%
- "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler, +635%
- "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John, +550%