When is the next solar eclipse in Texas?

After getting a taste of the total solar eclipse on Monday, many Texans are wondering when they will be able to see another.

North Texas will see a partial eclipse on August 23, 2044.

Totality will only be visible from North Dakota and Montana.

Eclipse map/figure/table/predictions courtesy of Fred Espenak, NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, from eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov.

A tiny portion of the Texas Panhandle is in the path of totality for the August 12, 2045 eclipse.

If you are willing to travel, the path of totality will span from California to Florida.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will not be in the path of totality again until July 9, 2317.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the world?

The next total solar eclipse is Aug. 12, 2026 over Spain, Iceland and Greenland.

A year later, on Aug. 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will cross parts of North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.