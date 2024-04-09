Solar eclipse 2024: ISS, SpaceX share video from space

While millions of people across North America got to experience Monday's total solar eclipse from the ground, we are now seeing it from a new angle.

Starlink shared video a view from one of its satellites.

You can clearly see the moon's shadow on Earth.

SpaceX has rarely released video from the cameras on satellites. As of March 2024, there are more than 5,400 operational Starlink satellites in orbit as a part of the company's global internet service.

The crew at the International Space Station also got to see the shadow.

They were 260 miles above southeastern Canada at the time.

Looking the other direction, at the sun itself, the actual eclipse from the station was only about 90 percent.