Shooting after argument at Dallas apartment complex injures 1

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas overnight Friday.

First responders got the call at about 1:30 a.m. about a shooting at the Casa Bonita Apartments on St. Francis Avenue, near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in an apartment building breezeway.

They were taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not released.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were in an argument, which led to the shooting.

The suspect left before officers arrived on scene.

Police are looking at nearby surveillance camera footage for possible evidence.