Search continues for 7-month-old abducted by mother without consent in Ennis, leading to Amber Alert

The search continues for a 7-month-old boy who was abducted by his mother without consent Thursday, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

Ennis police said the infant, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, was taken by his biological mother, 20-year-old Faith Reid.

"Technically both parents have equal custody right now, but because the father had custody of the child, he is the primary caregiver at that point. It's evident that he had been caring for the child for a while," Ennis PD Interim Chief David Anthony said.

Reid was reportedly with 25-year-old Marcus Nast Thursday morning, when they went into a home in the 900 block of Shawnee and took Ramirez.

Ramirez’s father followed them out of the house, and he said Nast pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him.

They left the scene in a white Ford F-150, possibly an extended cab.

"She needs to just turn herself in, because everybody's worried about him, his whole family's worried about him. He had no clothes on, he had a diaper, that's it. She has no food, she has no - nothing for him," the boy's father, Joey Ramirez, said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ennis PD at (972) 875-4462.