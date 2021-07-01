Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old by Ennis police

article

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Ennis for a 7-month-old who was reportedly abducted by a 20-year-old woman.

Ennis police said the infant, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, was taken by his biological mother, Faith Reid, without consent.

Reid was reportedly with an unidentified man at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, when they went into a home in the 900 block of Shawnee and took Ramirez.

Ramirez’s father followed them out of the house, and the man with Reid reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him.

They left the scene in a white Ford F-150, possibly an extended cab.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ennis PD at (972) 875-4462.