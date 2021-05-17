Arlington ISD hosts vaccine clinic for students and staff

Arlington ISD students, parents and staff have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot Monday at a clinic provided by the district.

The district had a pre-scheduled online learning day and used to opportunity to host a vaccination clinic at its Athletics Center on Division Street.

It teamed up with the Arlington Fire Department to offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old or older.

"Full in-person instruction in our classrooms. We know that's the best place for students to learn. This opportunity advances that and accelerates that for us," said Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos.

Some families FOX 4 spokes with said they were thankful for the opportunity.

"Yea! Finally. I wanted my child to be vaccinated," said Jodi Patterson. "I think it's part of our duty to get this thing under control."

"I'm hoping it means I can actually go back in person a lot more," said Ian Patterson, a ninth-grader in Arlington.

"If people get the vaccine it will be safer next year. We won't have to wear masks," said Mayra Bustamante, an eleventh grader.

Monday's clinic runs until 4 p.m. Those interested can register on-site.

The district plans to host other vaccine clinics throughout the summer.

Children’s Medical Centers in Dallas and Plano are also expected to announce similar events in cooperation with school districts soon.