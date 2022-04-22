Say Something: Dallas ISD launches new anonymous reporting system

The largest school district in North Texas is giving its students the chance to help stop violence and bullying.

Dallas ISD is the latest district to use the anonymous reporting system called "Say Something."

Students can submit reports on the phone, online or on an app.

It is the work of the national nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise, which was formed in the wake of the 2012 school shooting at a Connecticut Elementary School.

The district hopes it will give students peace of mind.

"It’s really clear that if kids are concerned about bullying, if they have a mental health crisis, if God forbid they think there’s something that’s going to happen in their school that’s violent, they can’t learn," said Susana Cordova, Dallas ISD’s deputy superintendent.

More than 5,000 school districts nationwide are already using the system.