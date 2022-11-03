3 hit in crosswalk near Saginaw elementary school

Three people were hurt Thursday morning while walking across the street in front of Comanche Springs Elementary School in Saginaw.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. just as students were arriving for school.

According to early reports, at least one adult and two children were hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.

Medstar officials said all three were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has serious injuries.

Police have not yet released details because the investigation is still active.

